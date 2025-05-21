Pope Leo’s MAGA brother meets with Trump in Oval Office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV’s MAGA-loving brother was photographed inside the Oval Office beside Donald Trump and JD Vance, just a day after the vice president held a private meeting with the new pontiff in Rome.

Louis Prevost, 73, and his wife, Deborah, were snapped smiling beside the commander-in-chief and his vice president behind the Resolute Desk on Tuesday. The couple had been invited to the White House for a “meeting,” according to senior Trump aide Margo Martin.

“Great meeting between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and @Pontifex’s brother, Louis Prevost, and his wife Deborah,” Martin tweeted along with the photograph.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill earlier Wednesday, the president boasted that Prevost, of Florida, had MAGA and Trump coursing through his veins.

“I like the pope and I like the pope’s brother,” he said. “Did you know that he lives in Florida? He’s got MAGA, he’s got Trump, and I look forward to getting him to the White House. I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug.”

open image in gallery Louis Preovst (second left) and his wife Deborah were photographed in the Oval Office besides Donald Trump and JD Vance on Tuesday ( Margo Martin/X )

The meeting came after Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held their first formal meeting with Pope Leo at the Vatican on Monday. The meeting included an exchange of gifts and the pontiff's invitation to the White House. A day earlier, Vance led the U.S. delegation to Leo’s inaugural mass, at which Louis Prevost was seated next to Second Lady Usha Vance.

It was seen, in part, as an attempt to reset relations between the White House and the Holy See.

While Leo, 69, has already been criticized by the MAGA movement for apparently opposing Trump’s America First agenda, the pope’s brother has unapologetically shared his support for the president.

Just weeks before Leo emerged from the conclave as the first American to lead the Roman Catholic church, Louis Prevost appeared to share several posts on Facebook in support of the Trump administration.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives for his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican last Wednesday ( AP )

In an April post, Prevost shared a clip of California Representative Nancy Pelosi expressing concerns about the trade deficit in 1996.

“These f***ing liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal. Do they not know that there is a thing called video?” the caption of the Facebook post, which Prevost did not write, read. “Just listen to what this drunk c*** has to say. In the mid 90’s.”

In another post last month, Prevost shared a video of a mock support group for those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In separate Facebook posts shared after Trump returned to office, Prevost voiced support for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency while commenting on gender issues and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Prevost later removed some Facebook posts peddling conservative conspiracy theories.

He appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored Monday and admitted that he would “probably tone it down,” given his brother’s recent promotion.