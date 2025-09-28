Portlanders mock Trump by posting pics of peaceful weekend activities in ‘War ravaged’ city
‘Live look at the war-torn streets of Portland, Oregon,’ wrote one user, sharing a vista of the Steel Bridge bridge, with blooming cherry blossom trees lining the walkways
Residents of Portland, Oregon, have mocked Donald Trump’s description of the city as “War ravaged,” by posting pictures online of their wholesome and peaceful weekends.
“Live look at the war-torn streets of Portland, Oregon,” wrote one user, sharing a vista of the Steel Bridge, with blooming cherry blossom trees lining the walkways.
“Marauding hoards wind their way through rows of roses in #WarRavagedPortland - oh the demise of humanity!” wrote another, alongside a snap of people enjoying a rose garden in the sunshine.
Posting more pictures of a peaceful and largely deserted city center, a third user added: “Look at this bombed-out destruction zone, please stay away from #Portland because you just won’t be able to survive here.”
It comes after the president announced Saturday that he had directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to provide “all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”
“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote on Truth Social.
In response, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson wrote in a statement: "President Trump has directed 'all necessary Troops' to Portland, Oregon. The number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city.”
His sentiment was shared with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, who said she had been “abundantly clear” with both Trump and Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem that the city and state could handle its own security.
“There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security,” she wrote.
Other political figures joined the online trend of sharing pictures of their communities: “Scenes from ‘war ravaged’ Portland today,” wrote Maxine Dexter, who represents Oregon’s 3rd Congressional district.
“My message to Trump’s troops: You are not needed. You are not wanted. Go home.”
Others took a swipe straight back at the president, posting pictures of the January 6 riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. “Is this #WarRavagedPortland? I forget,” wrote one user.
