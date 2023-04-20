Biden set to confirm re-election campaign next week, say reports

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden will officially confirm his 2024 re-election campaign seeking a second term in the White House next week, according to reports.

The president is expected to launch his campaign with a video message, just as he did for his 2020 campaign, and his advisers have eyed 25 April as the most likely date, reported NBC News and other outlets.

Mr Biden, 80, would be 86 at the end of his second term in office, older than any other president in US history, while Donald Trump, 76, is the leading Republican candidate for the presidential nomination.

The video announcement next Tuesday would fall on the anniversary of Mr Biden’s 2019 announcement, sources told CNN.

Biden advisers say that the campaign kick-off could be delayed, depending on events next week, reported the news network.

Mr Biden has strongly hinted for months that he would run again, without ever formally confirming his plans.

The president told reporters during his recent trip to Ireland that he had completed the “calculus” he required for launching his bid to get re-elected.

“I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon,” Mr Biden said as he left Ireland.

“The trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done,” he said. “I told you my plan is to run again.”

Mr Biden’s approval ratings remain in the low 40s, but Democrats outperformed expectations in November’s midterm elections following the Supreme Court’s controversial abortion ruling earlier last year.