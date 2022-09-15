Biden approval rating jumps up to 45%

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have improved from their lowest point this summer, according to a new poll.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed the president’s approval ratings increased to 45 per cent from 36 per cent in July.

Despite an improvement, the president’s approval ratings remain low, as 53 per cent of those polled said they disapproved of him.

The new poll also showed that the economy continued to be a source of weakness for the president.

But it also marks an improvement as Mr Biden’s ratings have hovered below 40 per cent in May, June and July as inflation surged in the aftermath of Russia invading Ukraine.

The new ratings showed 38 per cent approved of his economic leadership.

While the poll showed Democrats to be gaining momentum ahead of November’s midterms, the low ratings for his economic management come amid high inflation.

While Republicans are continuing to pitch household finances as their rallying point for the upcoming elections, the party has faced backlash ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade this summer, abolishing protected access to abortions.

In addition, Mr Biden’s charge of portraying Donald Trump as a fundamental threat to democracy has also found resonance after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted searches at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and found classified documents belonging to the US government.

The new poll showed the president made gains among Democrats, with 78 per cent of them approving of his job performance, up from 65 per cent in July.

It also showed 66 per cent percent of Democrats approved his handling of the economy, up from 54 per cent in June.

His rating among Republicans remains the same as before.

Only about one in 10 Republicans approved of the president overall or on the economy, similar to ratings earlier this summer.

The poll was conducted among 1,054 adults between 9-12 September.