‘President Pelosi’ trends after Nikki Haley tells Biden and Harris to resign

Former Trump-appointed United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has suggested President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should step down – resulting in “President Pelosi” trending on Twitter.

According to the order of succession, if the president and vice president resign, the speaker of the House of Representatives performs the duties of the president.

Speaking on The Guy Benson Show on Wednesday, Ms Haley discussed the situation on the Ukraine border.

“It’s absolutely cringe-worthy listening to Biden’s press conference because literally, you never show your cards especially when you don’t have any. And that’s literally what he did,” she said to the host.

“Honestly, for the good of our country, if Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala with him. Because the foreign policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point,” continued Ms Haley.

She repeated the idea again on her Twitter account on Thursday.

Twitter enjoyed the concept, knowing who would take over.

“Nikki Haley knows that if the president and VP step down, we don't have another election, right? Maybe Speaker of the House Pelosi should explain this to her?” said another user on Twitter.

“‘President Pelosi’ would actually be amazing,” said one person.

“President Pelosi has a nice ring to it,” said another.

“She had overnight to think about this take, and still wants President Pelosi,” joked another, reflecting on Ms Haley being slow to catch up.

Ms Haley’s comments come during tensions on the Ukraine border as President Putin has gathered an estimated 100,000 troops along its border. World leaders from the US, the European Union and Nato have warned Russia against any aggression and insisted there would be retaliation in the case of an invasion.