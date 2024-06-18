Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tuesday’s White House press briefing was briefly interrupted when press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rushed away from the podium to assist a person who had fainted in the back of the room.

A blazing hot day in DC — a 93-degree scorcher with few clouds — led to an uncomfortably hot briefing room in the White House Tuesday afternoon. As Jean-Pierre was asked about an announcement made by the president around protecting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, someone in the room interrupted her and alerted the room to the fainting individual, stating that it was an “emergency”.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the victim was a member of the press or a White House aide. The briefing resumed after a few minutes, with Jean-Pierre asking reporters: “Does anbody need water?”

This is a breaking news story. More to come...