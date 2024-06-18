Jump to content

Karine Jean-Pierre rushes to assist individual who fainted during White House press briefing

‘Does anybody need water?’ press secretary asks after individual faints in back of briefing room

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 18 June 2024 19:44
Karine Jean-Pierre pauses press conference after someone passes out in 'hot' briefing room

Tuesday’s White House press briefing was briefly interrupted when press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rushed away from the podium to assist a person who had fainted in the back of the room.

A blazing hot day in DC — a 93-degree scorcher with few clouds — led to an uncomfortably hot briefing room in the White House Tuesday afternoon. As Jean-Pierre was asked about an announcement made by the president around protecting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, someone in the room interrupted her and alerted the room to the fainting individual, stating that it was an “emergency”.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the victim was a member of the press or a White House aide. The briefing resumed after a few minutes, with Jean-Pierre asking reporters: “Does anbody need water?”

This is a breaking news story. More to come...

