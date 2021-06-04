Chasten Buttigieg hits out at RNC chair over comments about Pride: Fix your party 'before you open your mouth'

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, took a shot at the head of the Republican National Committee over the organisation's party platform regarding LGBTQ rights.

Rona McDaniel, the RNC Chairwoman, said in a post on Wednesday celebrating Pride month that "@GOP is proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs."

Mr Buttigieg took issue with Ms McDaniel's decision to include the considerations of those who have "deeply held religious beliefs" - as in "those who view LGBTQ sexual orientations as sinful" - in a post about Pride.

"Those with 'deeply held religious beliefs' are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street," Mr Buttigieg said. "I've met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party's platform before you open your mouth about #pride."

Earlier this week, Joe Biden issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month.

According to The New York Times, former President Donald Trump ignored Pride Month during his four years in office.

Further, the Trump administration rescinded a regulation put in place in 2016 mandating health care protections for transgender patients under the Affordable Care Act.

Those actions fell in line with other Republican-led efforts in the states to try to limited health care access for transgender young people, and keeping transgender female athletes out of competing in women's sports.