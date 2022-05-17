Primary elections: Winners in the key races we’re watching
Voters have headed to the polls for primary elections in a number of key states, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The results will determine the electoral match-ups in the crucial midterm elections in November.
Here are the Associated Press projections in the key races we’re following:
Kentucky
Rand Paul won the GOP nomination for Senate.
Thomas Massie won the GOP nomination for the 4th Congressional District.
North Carolina
Ted Budd won the GOP nomination for Senate.
Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for Senate.
Pennsylvania
TBA
This page will be updated
