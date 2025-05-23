Belgium’s future queen caught up in Trump’s Harvard foreign student ban
The academic future of the 23-year-old princess hangs in the balance
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, heir to the Belgian throne, faces uncertainty over her studies at Harvard University following a ban on international students imposed by the Trump administration.
The 23-year-old princess, who recently completed her first year at the prestigious institution, is now among the numerous foreign students whose academic future hangs in the balance.
The ban, announced on Thursday, revokes Harvard's ability to enroll international students and compels current foreign students to transfer or risk losing their legal status in the US. This measure raises concerns not only for Princess Elisabeth's education but also for the countless other international students who contribute to the vibrant academic environment at Harvard.
The Trump administration's decision comes after previous warnings to the university regarding its federal funding.
The administration demanded compliance with a series of presidential directives, including the elimination of diversity programs, cooperation with immigration enforcement, suppression of pro-Palestine demonstrations, and submission to a "viewpoint diversity" audit.
The ban on international students appears to be the latest escalation in this ongoing conflict between the administration and the university.
"Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration's) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation," the Belgian Royal Palace's spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said.
"We are analyzing this at the moment and will let things settle. A lot can still happen in the coming days and weeks," the Palace's communication director, Xavier Baert, added.
Elisabeth is studying Public Policy at Harvard, a two-year master's degree program that according to the university's website broadens students' perspectives and sharpens their skills for "successful career in public service".
The princess is heir to the Belgian throne, as the eldest of four children born to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Before attending Harvard, she earned a degree in history and politics from the UK's Oxford University.
The Department of Homeland Security claims Harvard “has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment.”
Roughly 6,800 international students attended Harvard this year, making up more than a quarter of the university’s student body.
A spokesman for the university called the move “unlawful.”
“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host our international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the university — and this nation — immeasurably,” according to a statement from media relations director Jason Newton. “We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.”
