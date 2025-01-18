Florida man arrested for tearing down pro-Trump sign he ‘felt intimidated’ by
A Florida man was arrested after aggressively tearing down a pro-Trump flag from his elderly neighbor’s fence that he claimed he was “intimidated” by, according to a criminal complaint.
Lee Jonathan Farber, 55, allegedly tore down the flag and another political sign that were screwed into the fence and threw them into a nearby lake, while his wife watched on.
The signs belonged to Leon Pierce, a registered Republican, and reportedly bore the slogans “Eight days to go and f*** you Joe,” and “Trump 2024 F*** Your Feelings.”
According to a criminal complaint, Farber “did not like the pro Trump political signs,” and later said he had “felt intimidated” by them.
Pierce told news outlet The Smoking Gun, that his signs had frustrated Farber for more than a year and that he responded with his own pro-Biden signs.
On Tuesday, the day Farber allegedly tore down his signs, Pierce said his neighbor “was acting very radical.”
According to the complaint, Farber allegedly broke Pierce’s fence as he “forcefully” removed them, causing $130 in damages. His actions were “also witnessed” by his wife.
Farber was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, the document stated.
He was booked into jail Tuesday evening and released the following day on his own recognizance. A judge has ordered him to have no contact with Pierce.
Pierce filed a petition Wednesday seeking a protection order against Farber, but that request was denied, by a Circuit Court judge.