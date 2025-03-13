Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump’s plans dealt another blow in court as federal judge orders fired probationary employees be rehired

Probationary employees in six government departments were fired in February.

Ariana Baio
in New York
Thursday 13 March 2025 16:57 GMT
DOGE official: We know Social Security and healthcare programs are wrong

The Trump administration must rehire tens of thousands of probationary federal employees that were terminated from multiple agencies including the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Agriculture, Interior and Treasury, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

The ruling came after a heated hearing in which District Court Judge William Alsup criticized leaders in the Office of Personnel Management, the agency that conducted the mass firing, for failing to show up for the evidentiary hearing.

Judge Alsup called the government’s actions a “gimmick” designed to carry out mass firings and a “sham” to avoid statutory requirements.

“It is a sad day when our government would fire some good employee and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that’s a lie,” Alsup said.

Probationary employees in several government agencies were fired in February as part of efforts to reduce the federal workforce
Probationary employees in several government agencies were fired in February as part of efforts to reduce the federal workforce (AP)

It’s the latest legal blow dealt to President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk as they attempt to drastically reduce the federal workforce in an effort to cut government spending.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

