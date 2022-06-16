Rioters got within 40 feet of Pence and informant reveals Proud Boys ‘were willing to kill vice president’
Committe shows 3D model depicting how close rioters came to vice president
One of the most stunning moments of Thursday’s hearing of the January 6 committee came as members presented a 3D model of areas of the Senate basement where Mike Pence was evacuated to after leaving the Senate floor with Secret Service.
According to security footage of the day, rioters came dangerously close to the vice president while members of the crowd inside and outside of the Capitol chanted, “hang Mike Pence”.
And according to committee member Pete Aguilar, a confidential witness has testified to the FBI that members of the Proud Boys, who were present in the riot, “would have killed Mike Pence if given the chance”.
"Make no mistake about the fact that the Vice President's life was in danger,” said the congressman.
More follows...
