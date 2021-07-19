The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys organisation has plead guilty to two criminal charges filed against him in Washington DC, one of which stems from an incident in which he and others from his group stole a “Black Lives Matter” banner from a historic Black church and burned it.

Enrique Tarrio plead guilty to one count of destruction of property, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office, as well as one charge stemming from being caught in possession of a high-capacity firearm magazine, which are illegal in the District.

Mr Tarrio was initially arrested and hit with the charges in January, just two days before other members of the Proud Boys and supporters of former President Donald Trump violently stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Mr Trump’s election defeat.

Upon arriving in DC, Mr Tarrio was apprehended over his participation in a December incident in which the banner was stolen from a historic Black church, the Asbury United Methodist church, and then burned by Mr Tarrio and others. At the time, prosecutors debated over whether to charge Mr Tarrio with a hate crime.

The two charges both carry maximum sentences of up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Proud Boys are a right-wing organization primarily made up of white men who sometimes clash with left-leaning protesters, especially those affiliated with Black Lives Matter, at demonstrations. The group came to popularity under the Trump administration after being founded in 2016 by one of the co-founders of Vice News.

A Florida native, Mr Tarrio is ordered to remain outside of Washington DC while he awaits sentencing.