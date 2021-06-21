The Biden White House launched an effort on Monday to urge Americans to enroll in the administration’s expanded child tax credit, and touted the provision as one of the most significant federal benefits for US families in history

As part of a day of action dubbed “Child Tax Credit Awareness Day”, officials launched a website designed to help Americans determine whether they are eligible to claim the tax credit on their tax filings, and begin receiving monthly payments under the American Rescue Plan’s provision expanding the credit for families earning less than $150,000 per year and allowing half the credit to be doled out in monthly payments throughout the year.

“We want to make sure everyone who is eligible is enrolled,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday’s press briefing.

The White House’s website adds that the provision is the “largest Child Tax Credit ever and historic relief to the most working families ever”. In a video message released on YouTube, President Joe Biden also urged Americans to “tell your friends and your families about it”.

Expanded from $2,000 per child, the provision is a one-year boost to the existing credit that will provide $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each child ages 6-17.

White House officials said in March that Mr Biden supports making the expansion permanent.

“The president wants to make the Child Tax Credit permanent,” Ms Psaki said at a daily news briefing.

The administration’s efforts to raise awareness of the tax credit expansion – and, importantly, its link to the Democrat-passed Covid relief package – come as the White House is seeking to reinvigorate momentum on Capitol Hill for the passage of its infrastructure plan, a two-part proposal focusing on both physical infrastructure needs as well as social services.

Ms Psaki added to reporters on Monday that “you can expect” the president to meet with lawmakers from Capitol Hill at the White House in the coming days as negotiations over infrastructure reform continue.