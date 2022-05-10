Jen Psaki explains Biden’s use of ‘ultra-MAGA’ to describe ‘extreme’ wing of GOP

White House press corps has questioned whether Biden’s new sharper tone against GOP hurts bipartisanship chances

John Bowden
Tuesday 10 May 2022 20:26
The White House press secretary on Tuesday explained the west wing’s new use of the phrase “ultra-MAGA” to describe Republicans aligned with the party’s far-right bent, which she said was coined by the president himself.

Jen Psaki faced questions from reporters at her daily press briefing for the second day in a row regarding the term and its use by the president in criticism of the GOP.

She explained that it was “the president’s phrase” and what “struck him is how extreme some of the policies and proposals are” from Republicans.

More to follow...

