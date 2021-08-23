White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the deadline for an intelligence community report on the origins of the novel coronavirus is on Tuesday, after which officials will take several days to prepare an unclassified summary for the public.=

Mr Biden asked the intelligence community in May to collect and analyse information to learn the origins of the virus within 90 days, including whether it was leaked from a Chinese laboratory. Plenty of Republicans have touted the theory as a definitive conclusion on the origins of the virus remains outstanding.

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” Mr Biden said in May.

A reporter asked Ms Psaki if she had any update on when the report was due.

“It typically takes a couple of days, if not longer, to put together an unclassified version to present publicly and obviously the president would be briefed first on any findings,” Ms Psaki said.

Ms Psaki said she did not have a precise date but said it would take a couple to several days to create the unclassified version.