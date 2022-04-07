White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.

The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.

Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily news briefing by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy. In her response, she pointed out that no Texas official, including the governor, had the legal authority to forcibly move persons out of their state, enforce federal immigration law, or even take any official actions across state lines.

“Well I’m not aware of what authority the governor would be doing that under, I think it’s pretty clear that this is a publicity stunt,” she quipped.

More follows...