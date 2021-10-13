White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Biden administration would not guarantee that holiday packages arrive on time as concerns mount around the stability of US supply chains ahead of the holiday season.

“We are not the Postal Service,” Ms Psaki told reporters at the daily White House briefing, while putting the burden for that issue on the US mail service as well as FedEx, UPS and other carriers.

She also stressed that the White House’s task force to address supply chain issues was continuing to meet and take actions to address supply issues as they arose.

“We can’t over promise here and I’m not going to do that from here because there are a lot of issues in the global supply chain,” said the press secretary.

“We knew that from the first day. That’s why he set up this taskforce,” she continued. “That’s why this has been a top priority and we’ve been attacking those issues one by one, because we know they have different challenges and different solutions.”

More follows...