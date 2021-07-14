White House press secretary Jen Psaki has hit out at Peter Doocy again, after the Fox News reporter criticised Joe Biden for backing voting rights in Texas.

The US president on Tuesday said a last-minute bill introducing voting restrictions in Texas was both “un-American” and un-democratic”, a day after Texas Democrats fled the state in an attempt to block the move.

Mr Doocy asked during Wednesday’s White House press briefing whether Mr Biden had ever fled Washington DC before a “vote that he knew he was going to lose”, as a US senator.

Visibly annoyed by the Fox New correspondent’s contribution, Ms Psaki replied by saying: “Welcome back”.

"I think the president's view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through actions in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people's fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state,” the press secretary added.

The Fox News correspondent, issuing a defence, told Ms Psaki: "Maybe it's funny to think about it that way, the president trying to picture this as the most serious assault on democracy”.

"I don't think anything about this is funny," she hit back, cutting off Mr Doocy. "I think what is important to note, though, here is that there are 28 states, including Texas, where there are laws in place or in process to make it harder to vote and it requires bold action”.

“It requires bold voices to speak out against that and make sure people understand their rights."

Mr Biden on Tuesday said the introduction of voting restrictions by Republicans was the “test of our time”, with state legislators referring to former US president Donald Trump’s false allegations of a “rigged election” for toughening access to the ballot box.

Among the measures included in the Texas bill, which is currently on hold, are bans on 24-hour voting stations and drive-thru voting sites, as well as stricter requirements for voter ID – which will adversely effect Black and minority Americans.

The press briefing spat between Ms Psaki and Mr Doocy follows a disagreement last month in which the Fox News correspondent disagreed that Republicans who rejected the president’s American Rescue Plan were “defunding the police”.