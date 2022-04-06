White House press secretary Jen Psaki has responded to a question on whether actions taken against Russia over the attack on Ukraine could encourage US domestic terrorism, by calling the proposition “interesting and scary.”

Joe Biden’s top spokesperson was answering a question in her daily briefing from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg, who pointed out that reporting had shown that “white supremacists and other domestic extremists had developed an affinity for Russia.”

And he asked that as the Russian economy continued to “downgrade” if the Biden administration was concerned that Moscow “might try to inspire domestic extremists and domestic terrorists to commit acts of violence” on American soil.

“It’s an interesting and scary question. I don’t have any prediction or assessment of that, nor have I heard a prediction or assessment of that from our national security experts or the Department of Homeland Security,” said Ms Psaki.