‘No change in our policy’ — Psaki walks back Biden comments on Taiwan

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday appeared to walk back comments made by President Joe Biden the previous evening, in which he said the US would protect Taiwan if the island were to come under attack by the People’s Republic of China.

“The President was not announcing any change in our policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy,” Ms Psaki said. “Our defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act — some of the principles of the Taiwan Relations Act that the United States will continue to abide by...is assisting Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self defence capability”.

Ms Psaki noted that under Taiwan Relations Act, the US “would regard any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means as a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific and a grave concern to the United States”.

