White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said Republicans who are predicting the ideological background of President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer have no idea what they are talking about.

Speaking at her daily briefing with members of the White House press corps, Ms Psaki stressed Mr Biden is “grateful” to Republican senators who have said they will work with him as he vets potential nominees for Mr Breyer’s seat, but warned reporters of “indications” that some in the GOP were already playing “games” by characterising the as-yet undetermined court pick as out of the mainstream.

“We have not mentioned a single name. We have not put out a list. The President made very, very clear he has not made a selection,” she said. “If anyone is saying they plan to characterize whoever he nominates — after thorough consideration with both parties as ‘radical’ — before they knew literally anything about who she is, they just obliterated their own credibility”.

Ms Psaki said Mr Biden’s intention was “not to play games,” but to “consult with members of both parties” before nominating “a qualified candidate, after completing a rigorous process, who is worthy of the excellence and decency of [Mr] Breyer’s legacy”.

She later added that the president “has already started reviewing potential candidates” and reiterated his intent to announce a nominee in February, but would not say whether the White House has any preference as to a specific timeline for the eventual nominee’s confirmation other than “expeditiously”.

“This is nominating someone to serve in a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. We want that to happen as expeditiously as possible, and we will call out games as we see them,” she said. “But the President's focus is on nominating the right person”.