A band of QAnon supporters are set to descended upon Donald Trump’s upcoming Arizona rally, a new report claims.

According to Vice, the event scheduled for Saturday will see Arizona state Representative Mark Finchem address the audience as a “special guest speaker”.

Rep Finchem has “repeatedly shared QAnon conspiracies on social media and on QAnon-friendly podcasts and media platforms, and last year he headlined a major QAnon conference in Las Vegas,” Vice reports. Joining Mr Finchem on stage will be MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has been at the forefront of false claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The rally itself is set to be Mr Trump’s first of 2022, with the former president having wrapped up his tour with ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly at the end of last year. The five-leg tour saw the pair appear at venues across Florida and Texas, although ticket sales for some of the shows were less than stellar.

However, Saturday’s rally is expected to be an altogether different affair, especially if the QAnon presence as is a sizable as Vice is predicting . Another high-profile speaker who is slated to appear this weekend is Michael Protzman.

Mr Protzman first garnered attention after spending months on end in Dallas, Texas, waiting for the return of John F Kennedy and JFK junior at Dealy Plaza. As per Vice, he announced his intention to attend the upcoming event in Arizona, where he is expected to continue peddling falsehoods about the 2020 election result.

“Protzman announced on one of his many live audio chats that his group is traveling to the Arizona rally, and he made vague predictions about what might happen on the day, including yet another possible appearance by JFK,” Vice reported.

Back in November, he and more than 100 fellow apparent QAnon supporters gathered on the grassy knoll where some suspect Mr Kennedy was actually shot from nearly 60 years ago. Rather predictably, and to the disappointment of all who attended, the former president did not rise from the dead to coronate Mr Trump as the rightful winner of the 2020 election.

Vice went on to report that some of Mr Protzman’s supporters in the audio chat are making some outlandish predictions ahead of the Arizona rally – pointing to a vague mention of “live entertainment” in the event’s official announcement post as evidence.

“Some of Protzman’s supporters have also spotted that Trump’s official announcement mentions ‘live entertainment’ as part of the rally, and suggested that this will involve a band made up entirely of dead musicians and singers, including Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Tupac, and John Lennon,” the media organisation adds.