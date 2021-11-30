‘This is starting to get very old’: QAnon follower writes letter to Trump

A QAnon follower has written an open letter to former President Donald Trump complaining about predictions shared within the movement failing to come true.

Danny Warren posted the letter to a QAnon group with thousands of members on the social media platform Telegram on Sunday. He said he had become more deeply engaged in the conspiracy movement in January and anticipated an event called “Red October”, which failed to materialise.

“Red October” is the baseless claim that global, cannibalistic, pedophilic elites would be rounded up and arrested along with their enablers around the world.

Mr Warren wrote that he had grown disillusioned with the repeated predictions of arrests that never came true.

“At the beginning of October, we were told of a Red October, with rumours of mass arrests across the world,” Mr Warren wrote. “We were given hints by ‘Q’ experts that November was to be THE month.”

“We have seen nothing happen,” he added. “I told a few of my ‘awake’ friends that either this would be the best Thanksgiving ever or the worst. Guess which one it was?”

The existence of the letter was initially reported by Newsweek.

QAnon followers sometimes refer each other to as “awake” in reference to “The Great Awakening”, yet another event that never occurred, in which Mr Trump was supposed to institute martial and send his political adversaries to jail in January.

“For months I have anticipated each day with excitement knowing that I was watching my President and his crews of patriots take back our country and our freedom,” he added. “I am losing that excitement now. This is starting to get very old. I will not be checking Lin [Wood’s] page, or [General Michael] Flynn, or any others for a good while. I’m already tired of it.”

“On a personal level, my wife is struggling physically,” Mr Warren wrote. “She has an autoimmune disease that is greatly and increasingly causing her more pain and suffering as the weeks drag on.”

Like many other QAnon adherents, Mr Warren said his family thinks he’s “nuts” for believing the claims emanating from the movement.

He wrote that his wife “could use a med bed and so could two of our children who have taken the vaccine. They think I am nuts for believing in all this. And how many millions more across the country need a med bed? My family is struggling and so is our country”.

The letter was also addressed to China’s leader Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, retired Gen Michael Flynn, and John F Kennedy Jr “if he is still alive” or “whoever is pulling the strings”.

JFK Jr died in 1999.

Mr Trump is a significant figure to QAnon followers, with some believing that he will be returned to the White House or that he’s still president and that Joe Biden’s presidency is a hoax. Some adherents of the conspiracy theory think that Mr Trump will expose some Hollywood actors, business owners, and top Democrats as being paedophiles and cannibals and that they will be forced to stand trial and suffer execution.

The claims have no basis in fact and have been repeatedly debunked. One of the predictions that never came true is that members of the global cabal of elites would be arrested as Mr Biden’s was inaugurated in January.

When Mr Biden ascended to the presidency earlier this year, some QAnon followers started supporting the fact-free idea that his electoral success was based on widespread voter fraud.

Mr Trump has endorsed Republicans who have supported his unfounded claims of fraud, including some individuals who attended a QAnon convention in Las Vegas.

Some members of the movement have also attached themselves to claims thought to be outside the box even by other QAnon followers.

Hundreds gathered in Dallas, Texas earlier this year expecting to see JFK Jr alive and well, and that he was going to state that Mr Trump was the real president.