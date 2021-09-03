‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley takes plea deal for Capitol riot crime

Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Capitol riot.

On Friday, Mr Chansley - who famously wore buffalo horns and a cape during the Capitol riot - pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding as part of a plea deal.

His maximum possible sentence is 20 years in prison and up to $260,000 in fines. Other Capitol rioter defendants who have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding have been given 8-month sentences.

Mr Chansley signed the plea deal on Wednesday.

Al Watkins, Mr Chansley's defense attorney, indicated that he planned to push for a pre-sentencing release of his client. Mr Chansley has been locked up in Alexandria, Virginia since just after the Capitol riot.

Mr Chansley made headlines after his initial jailing in Washington, DC, when he went on a hunger strike because the jail would not honour his dietary needs. He was later moved down the river to Alexandria, where his dietary requests could be granted.

The attorney wants to move Mr Chansley to an "idyllic" location where Mr Chansley can receive mental health treatments and be surrounded by family.

The judge noted that he would be willing to hear Mr Chansley's explanation of the events, as none of the charges facing the man stem from violence. According to the judge, had Mr Chansley attacked a police officer or otherwise engaged in violence "his hands would have been tied."