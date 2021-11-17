QAnon Shaman jailed for more than three years in strongest Jan 6 riot sentence yet

Wednesday 17 November 2021 17:05
comments
(Independent)

The “QAnon Shaman” has been handed the most severe sentence yet among rioters charged with storming the US Capitol on 6 January.

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley was sentenced to 41 months – or almost three and a half years – with 36 months supervised release and $100 restitution.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments