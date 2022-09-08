Biden signs condolence book for Queen Elizabeth at UK embassy in Washington DC

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden has signed a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth at the UK embassy in Washington DC as he called the late monarch “a great lady.”

The president and first lady were greeted at the embassy by British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce and her husband shortly before 6pm ET, according to a pool report.

Mr Biden asked the ambassador if he could write in the condolence book, and she told him, “if you would like to Sir.”

The president then sat at a table where the book sat alongside a photograph of the Queen and a bouquet of flowers.

He then spent several minutes writing in the book, as the first lady, Jill Biden, stood next to him. Ms Biden then sat in the chair and added her signature to the president’s message.

“We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady, I’m so delighted I got to meet her,” Mr Biden said before walking over to meet with embassy staff.

“Our hearts are with you,” the First Lady told the embassy staff. Mr Biden then thanked them and added, “As my mother would say, God, love you.”

The president and first lady then held hands as they walked out of the room.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died “peacefully” at Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday. She has been succeeded by her son Charles, who becomes king.

King Charles led tributes to his late mother, describing her as “much loved” and a “cherished sovereign”.

Earlier in the day, Mr Biden had paid written tribute to the Queen, saying that she had “led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example”.