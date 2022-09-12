White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
The invitation from the British government does not permit President Joe Biden to bring any of his predecessors with him
President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor — or any other former president — to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said.
In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from His Majesty’s Government was extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.
Ms Jean-Pierre said the invitation was transmitted on Saturday as a diplomatic note from the protocol directorate of the UK foreign and commonwealth office, with Mr Biden accepting it a day later.
“The invitation was extended to the US government for the President and the First Lady only,” she said.
The late Queen’s seven decades on the throne spanned the terms of 14 US presidents, from the 34th — Dwight Eisenhower — to Mr Biden, the 46th. Of those 14, the only one she did not meet in person was the 36th, Lyndon Johnson.
