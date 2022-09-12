Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The invitation from the British government does not permit President Joe Biden to bring any of his predecessors with him

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Monday 12 September 2022 17:00
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state in London: Everything you need to know

President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor — or any other former president — to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said.

In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from His Majesty’s Government was extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the invitation was transmitted on Saturday as a diplomatic note from the protocol directorate of the UK foreign and commonwealth office, with Mr Biden accepting it a day later.

“The invitation was extended to the US government for the President and the First Lady only,” she said.

The late Queen’s seven decades on the throne spanned the terms of 14 US presidents, from the 34th — Dwight Eisenhower — to Mr Biden, the 46th. Of those 14, the only one she did not meet in person was the 36th, Lyndon Johnson.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in