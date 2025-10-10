Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, said the United States is in a kind of “civil war” due to rising government debt, large wealth gaps and internal disorder.

Dalio, the founder of the investment management firm Bridgewater Associates, has long warned that growing political and economic disruption in the United States could lead to a so-called “civil war” among Americans, not with guns, but an inability to come to a consensus.

“We have a civil war of some sort which is developing in the United States and elsewhere where there are irreconcilable differences,” Dalio told Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua in an interview that aired Friday.

Dalio, 76, cited rising government debt and increasing wealth disparities as examples of economic factors that can lead to greater conflicts. He compared the present state of affairs to that in 1937 or 1938, when the U.S. experienced an economic downturn amid the Great Depression, as global conflict escalated.

The U.S. is currently confronting an ongoing debt issue that some fear could turn into a full-blown crisis. Public debt is over $30 trillion, amounting to 99 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product last year.

open image in gallery Billionaire investor Ray Dalio once again raised concerns about internal instability as a result of economic problems like rising debt and wealth inequality ( Getty Images for TIME )

Dalio compared increasing national debt to “plaque in the arteries” that can “squeeze out the spending.”

He has previously blamed politicians on both sides of the aisle for the accumulating debt.

The U.S. also faces a massive wealth disparity, with the top 10 percent of earners holding more than two-thirds of the nation’s wealth while the bottom 50 percent hold less than 4 percent.

“When there are larger wealth gaps and values gaps, then there are greater conflicts,” Dalio said.

Aside from economic pains, Dalio cited other factors, such as geopolitics, technological advancements and natural disasters, that contribute to disorder.

While he brushed aside concerns of another world war, he explained that each sector has its own “war.”

“These conflicts will become tests of power by each side,” he said, adding that it’s crucial to remain vigilant in order to solve problems.

open image in gallery Dalio has cited the rising national debt as a major contributor to economic disruption in the US – which could lead to other forms of disorder ( AFP via Getty Images )

“If we don’t worry about these things, then we have greater risks,” Dalio added.

Dalio has raised similar concerns about growing instability in the U.S. in the past. In May 2024, he raised worries about deepening political polarization that makes it impossible for people to come together to solve problems.

In April, he also raised concerns about a potential economic recession or depression due to market instability caused by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on most of the U.S.’s trading partners.

“If you take tariffs, if you take debt, if you take the rising power challenging existing power, if you take those factors and look at the factors - those changes in the orders, the systems, are very, very disruptive,” Dalio said at the time.