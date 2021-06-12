Country legend Reba McEntire lashes out at GOP fundraiser listing her as special guest without consent

Country music legend Reba McEntire has hit out at organizers after she was wrongly listed as a featured guest at a Republican party fundraiser.

McEntire, 66, made the comments on her Twitter account and refuted her connection to the event. The price to attend this Sunday’s event, a barbecue, started at $500 for individuals.

“Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such,” she wrote in the response to the listing. The other musical guest is Red Steagall, another country music performer.

McEntire explained that she would not have said yes because she avoids wading into politics.

“Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today,” she wrote.

The news that she was attending the fundraiser was shared by journalist Stephen Sanchez online. He shared an image of the poster.

He tweeted, “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will attend a BBQ fundraiser this Sunday in Montana, according to an invitation I obtained. Country music legend Reba McEntire is listed as a special guest.”

According to a statement, Ms Noem’s representatives said that Ms McEntire had known about the fundraiser.

“The Kristi for Governor campaign follows standard operating procedure when it comes to confirming and listing hosts for the Governor’s events,” according to Ian Fury, a representative from the campaign.

He affirms that there was “written confirmation” that Ms McEntire intended to come and perform, and he expressed that Noem was a “huge fan of Reba”.

Other political figures touted to attend the event include the governor of Montana Greg Giaforte, Steve Daines, a senator for Montana, and Matt Rosendale, a congressman from Montana.