Rebekah Jones, the former Florida Department of Health data analyst fired amid a controversy over the state’s Covid-19 case data, said on Monday that she will run for Congress against Rep Matt Gaetz, a top ally of former President Donald Trump.

In an Instagram post published late on Monday evening, Ms Jones wrote that she would challenge Mr Gaetz for his seat in 2022, though no Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings were yet filed for her potential run.

“No more sex traffickers in Congress!” she wrote, an apparent reference to the ongoing federal investigation surrounding Mr Gaetz and an associate, Joel Greenberg.

Mr Gaetz has not been charged with any offence and has strenuously denied any wrongdoing. Investigators are said to be seeking to determine whether he had sex with a 17-year-old. He denies doing so and says the investigation is politically motivated.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Jones for further comment.