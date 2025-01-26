Trump calls for shutting down FEMA even as red states collect top funds
Trump supporters could end up hurt the worst
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A key population harmed by Donald Trump’s proposed shutdown of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be Americans living in “tornado alley” in the central U.S. and the flood and hurricane states of the southeast, which include a huge percentage of the president’s MAGA supporters.
Three red states — Texas, Louisiana and Florida — collected the most funds from 2015 to August 2024 from FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, according to data from the Carnegie Disaster Dollar Database. IHP provides “financial and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster.”
Texas residents have received $2.3 billion. Louisiana residents collected$2.4 billion, and Florida residents received $2.5 billion.
Each of those states voted for Trump in November.
Though the president initially pushed on Thursday the idea of abolishing FEMA as southern California was battling historic fires (and he said: “I don’t think we should give California anything”), it’s the red states that often suffer frequently from ravaging hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding.
Visiting North Carolina Friday, where communities were slammed by Hurricane Helene just last September, the Republican president casually noted: “I think we’re going to recommend that FEMA go away,” and suggested states take on the massive task of climbing back alone from disaster.
Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, asked red states Saturday on MSNBC’s The Weekend how they were going to foot the bill.
“Ya’ll going to be prepared to just have the federal government just go away in terms of its response and leave it to you?” he asked after naming Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa.
“How are they going to pay for it?” he asked, adding: “This is what they voted for.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments