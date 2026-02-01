Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Democrat has secured a significant victory in a Texas state Senate special election, flipping a district that Donald Trump carried by 17 points in 2024.

Taylor Rehmet, a labour union leader and veteran, comfortably defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss, a conservative activist, in the Fort Worth-area district on Saturday.

With nearly all votes tallied, Mr Rehmet established a lead of more than 14 percentage points. Addressing his supporters, he declared: "This win goes to everyday working people."

The outcome adds to a pattern of Democrats outperforming expectations in special elections this cycle.

Party strategists suggest it indicates a strong voter motivation to reject Republican candidates and policies under the second Trump administration.

Ken Martin, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, described the result as "a warning sign to Republicans across the country”.

open image in gallery Trump carried the district by 17 points in 2024 ( Getty Images )

The seat became vacant following the resignation of four-term Republican incumbent Kelly Hancock, who moved to a statewide office.

Mr Hancock had consistently won re-election, and the district has been a Republican stronghold for decades.

While Trump won Tarrant County by five points in 2024, the district itself is considered even more conservative. However, Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly carried the county in 2020.

Earlier on Saturday, Donald Trump had used his social media platform to urge voters to support Ms Wambsganss, praising her as a successful entrepreneur and "an incredible supporter" of his Make America Great Again movement.

However, Mr Rehmet garnered substantial backing from national organisations, including the DNC and VoteVets, a veterans’ group that reportedly spent $500,000 on advertising.

Mr Rehmet, an Air Force veteran and machinist, campaigned on issues such as lowering costs, supporting public education, and protecting jobs.

Democrats have been buoyed by their electoral performances since Trump took office.

Last November, the party dominated the first major Election Day since his return to the White House, notably winning gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.

Democratic candidates have also triumphed in special elections in Kentucky and Iowa. Even a narrow Republican victory in a Tennessee special election for a US House seat offered Democrats hope for the upcoming autumn midterms.

Mr Rehmet’s victory grants him a term only until early January. He must win the November general election to secure a full four-year term.

The Texas Legislature is not scheduled to reconvene until 2027, and the Republican Party will retain a comfortable majority.