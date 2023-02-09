Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A television reporter was arrested during a press conference given by Gov Mike DeWine of Ohio on the state of a dangerous train derailment close to the state’s border with Pennsylvania.

Evan Lambert of NewsNation was preparing to go live on the air when Mr DeWine emerged to begin the press conference. Police officers reportedly asked Lambert to be quieter, then arrested him. Footage of the incident released by the network showed two officers handcuffing Lambert while he was facedown on the ground.

Mr DeWine said in comments reported by The Daily Beast that he had not asked the officers to make the arrest.

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” Mr DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

This story will be updated.