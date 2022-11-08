Jump to content

Alabama's open congressional seat to be decided Tuesday

Alabama’s only open congressional seat will be decided as Republican Dale Strong faces Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 November 2022 11:00

Show all 2

Alabama's only open congressional seat will be decided Tuesday as Republican Dale Strong faces Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer in the race for Alabama's 5th Congressional District.

The north Alabama district is up for grabs after six-term Rep. Mo Brooks did not seek another term and ran instead for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks lost the GOP nomination to former business lobby leader Katie Britt.

Strong is chairman of the Madison County Commission and a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. Warner-Stanton is a database administrator and programming project manager. Greer is a former Marine.

The state's six other congressional districts also will be decided Tuesday. Each incumbent faces at least one challenger. Libertarian candidates will appear on state ballots for the first time in 20 years.

— In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Jerry Carl faces Libertarian Alexander Remrey.

— In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Barry Moore faces Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Libertarian Jonathan Realz.

— In the 3rd, Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Rogers faces Democrat Lin Veasey Democrat, Libertarian Thomas Sickofdc Casson and independent Douglas A. Bell

— In the 4th, Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Gary Palmer faces Libertarian Andria Chieffo.

— In the 6th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt faces Democrat Rick Neighbors and Libertarian Johnny C. Cochran.

— In the 7th Congressional District, Incumbent Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell faces Republican Beatrice Nichols and Libertarian Gavin Goodman. Sewell is the only Democrat in Alabama's congressional delegation.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

