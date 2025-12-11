Republican launches bill to force fathers to pay for half of pregnancy expenses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A House Republican is trying to introduce a bill that would ensure fathers are contributing to the cost of pregnancies.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Iowa introduced a bill called the Supporting Healthy Pregnancy Act. The bill, if passed, would require states to ensure that biological fathers pay for at least 50 percent of the out-of-pocket medical costs associated with a pregnancy and delivery, including health insurance premiums, according to Fox News.

The bill excludes any costs relating to abortion and has other specific limitations on what fathers are expected to cover. Mothers would have to request contributions from the father before the state steps in and enforces the payments.

The proposed legislation appears to be a move by the GOP to align with its pro-family messaging. Republicans have long been criticized by Democrats, who claim that they are ostensibly pro-family and anti-abortion while also refusing to support mothers with the financial burdens of having a child.

Hinson has also introduced a bill that, if passed, would mandate that pregnant women who are attending college be informed of their rights and the resources available to them at their learning institutions. The lawmaker said the measure is intended to make sure pregnant college students know they have options outside of abortions.

open image in gallery Congresswoman Ashley Hinson’s Supporting Healthy Pregnancy Act would require states to ensure that fathers pay for at least 50 percent of health care-related costs that mothers incur during their pregnancies ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

She has described herself as a "mom on a mission" to Fox News and said her goal with the bills is to help ease the burdens placed on expecting mothers.

“[I want to] make life easier for my fellow moms and families. That’s why I’m working to expand access to maternal care, ensure women have resources throughout pregnancy and beyond, and improve child care options for growing families,” she said.

Hinson is a mother of two and told the outlet that "strong families make a strong nation."

open image in gallery A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2020, as the high court opened arguments in the long-brewing case over the constitutionality of the 2010 Affordable Care Act. ( AFP via Getty Images )

While Hinson's bills, if successful, may help pregnant women with the cost of their pregnancies, the broader GOP's attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act — with President Donald Trump insisting he would replace it with a better system but failing to explain what that system might be — mean many expecting mothers will be stuck with high-deductible health plans.

According to a 2022 investigation by KFF Health News, approximately 100 million people in the U.S. have some form of debt related to their health care costs. Most of those individuals have insurance but have still been forced into debt by their high deductibles.

In November, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the "only healthcare I will support or approve is sending the money directly back to the people."