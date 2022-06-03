New York Republican Representative Chris Jacobs announced he will not seek re-election after he faced heavy criticism for coming out in support of an assault weapons ban after the shooting in Buffalo killed 10 people, The New York Times reported.

Mr Jacobs, who represents suburban Buffalo, came out in support of an assault weapons ban shortly after a white supremacist allegedly shot and killed 10 Black residents at a supermarket.

“I can’t in good conscience sit back and say I didn’t try to do something,” he said at the time. In response, former president Donald Trump’s son Don Jr criticised his remarks.

“’Republican’ @RepJacobs already caved to the gun-grabbers whose proposals won’t do a single thing to protect our families & children from criminals & murderers,” the younger Mr Trump said. “He knows this but he can’t resist getting a few glowing headlines from the mainstream media.”

In 2020, Mr Jacobs earned the endorsement of the National Rifle Association. But after his change of heart, gun rights groups posted his office number on the internet and he risked losing a once-safe primary.

Mr Jacobs’ words come after the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas – the later of which left two adults and 19 children dead at Robb Elementary School – have prompted many Democrats and even some Republicans to take a second look at passing gun legislation.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee passed legislation to raise the purchasing age for AR-15 rifles from 18 to 21, outlaw bump stocks, subject ghost gun purchases to background checks, crack down on straw purchases and increase safe storage of firearms.

But the legislation faces a steep hurdle as it is unlikely to pass in the Senate.