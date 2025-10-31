Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food assistance for 42 million Americans is set to run out as soon as Friday due to the ongoing shutdown — but one Republican Congressman didn’t express much sympathy, telling those reliant on food benefits to “stop smoking crack.”

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides tens of millions of low-income Americans with an average of $187 per participant per month, according to the Department of Agriculture. Due to the government shutdown, which has dragged on since October 1, the department has said it doesn’t have the $8 billion needed to fund the program in November.

Democratic leaders from 25 states have sued the Trump administration to prevent aid from being disrupted and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have introduced legislation to keep SNAP, also known as food stamps, benefits flowing in November. But Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins took a different tack, seemingly placing blame on SNAP recipients.

“There are 22 million American households receiving SNAP benefits for groceries, at $4,200 per year on average. Try to get your head wrapped around how many pantries you can stock with $4200 dollars in properly shopped groceries,” he wrote on X Thursday.

“Any American who has been receiving $4,200 dollars per year of free groceries and does NOT have at least 1 month of groceries stocked should never again receive SNAP, because wow, stop smoking crack,” Higgins added, posting a photo of a fully-stocked pantry.

open image in gallery Republican Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins points fingers at food assistance recipients as the shutdown threatens to cut off aid next month for 42 million Americans. ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The program is meant to alleviate poverty and reduce food insecurity. There are strict eligibility requirements as well as limitations on what recipients can buy using food stamps. Using SNAP benefits, recipients can purchase fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, breads and other grocery items but they cannot buy alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, or marijuana, among other things.

Social media users criticized the Louisiana Republican’s post.

Sarah Stogner, the district attorney for the 143rd Judicial District of Texas, slammed Higgins’ finger-pointing.

“‘Stop smoking crack.’ Way to play to old stereotypes. How much do you spend annually on food? I bet you have no idea. When was the last time you personally did the grocery shopping for your family?” Stogner wrote in an X post.

open image in gallery People in Miami wait in line to receive groceries from Curley's House Food Bank days before SNAP benefits may expire due to the government shutdown ( Getty Images )

Hours after Higgins’ post, President Donald Trump urged members of his party to end the shutdown by using the “nuclear option,” doing away with a filibuster that requires 60 votes for legislation to advance in the Senate.

“This will hurt American citizens, and Republicans will not let it happen. It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” he wrote on Truth Social Thursday night.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has previously said he wouldn’t touch the filibuster rule.

A federal judge overseeing the case brought by 25 Democratic state leaders indicated Thursday that she would order the Trump administration to tap into a contingency fund to at least partially fund the food assistance program during the shutdown.

“Congress has put money in an emergency fund, and it is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency,” Talwani said at a Thursday hearing, according to the Washington Post.