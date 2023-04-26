Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for steep spending cuts, in an effort to up the pressure on President Biden to negotiate over raising the nation’s borrowing limit.

The House voted 217-215 along party lines to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, which would allow the United States to not default on its debt until next year.

The vote is a victory for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as only a handful of Republicans defected and voted against the legislation while every Democrat voted against it.

The bill, however, is dead on arrival in the US Senate, where Democrats hold a majority, as it would also roll back major parts of the Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate legislation that they passed last year when they controlled both Houses of Congress.

“This bill is DOA,” Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon said. “And what they’re really trying to do is spend two-thirds of the bill trying to put more fossil fuel, climate warming gases into the air. They’re hellbent on destroying the planet instead of making America thrive.”

The bill serves as a symbolic GOP victory meant to put pressure on Mr Biden to negotiate with Republicans before the US actually hits the debt ceiling sometime this summer or early fall.

Mr Biden, for his part, has said he is “happy” to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“But not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended. That’s not negotiable,” Mr Biden added, during a White House press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Along with rolling back the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation would impose work requirements for welfare programs and rescind Mr Biden’s student debt forgiveness for up $10,000 in student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. It would also curtail funding for the IRS that was passed in the Inflation Reduction Act.