Republican senators block legislation to allow travel across state lines for abortion

Ga Roussopoulos
Thursday 14 July 2022 18:04
Comments
Republican Senators blocked legislation by Democrats on Thursday that would have allowed for people to travel across state lines to seek an abortion.

The legislation was proposed by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Patty Murray of Washington State and came amid news stories of a 10-year-old girl who was raped in Ohio and traveled to Indiana, where abortion is still legal, to seek a pregnancy termination.

It also came in response to lawmakers in places like Missouri have sought to pass legislation that would prohibit the ability to travel to seek an abortion in states with fewer restrictions on abortion.

But Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma objected to an attempt to pass the legislation by unanimous consent.

“To be clear, no state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion”, Mr Lankford said. “This seems to be trying to inflame, to raise the ‘what-ifs.’”

