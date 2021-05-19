Republicans boast of $500 fines for mask-free selfie in chamber

A handful of Republicans serving in the House of Representatives have been fined for removing their face masks on the legislative chamber’s floor.

Reps Brain Mast, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Beth Van Duyne were among a large group who defied insistence that masks still be worn in the chamber, a rule that is intended to protect those working on the Capitol grounds, not just legislators. Some were caught on video footage, which was shared by The Washington Post.

In the video, they are seen taking a group selfie. Other conservatives also took part in the rebellion, including Reps Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorne who also received fines of $500, according to NBC News.

When asked to explain their actions, the GOP lawmakers cited the CDC lifting their guidance that stated people fully vaccinated could forgo masks in all public buildings last week across the country. Some states, including Texas, had already dropped their state-level mask mandate before the health agency’s new guidance took effect.

However, following the CDC lifting the rules, Brian Monahan, the attending congressional doctor, said a mask mandate will stay in place “until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated”. Some Republican lawmakers have said they do not plan to receive the Covid vaccine.

Some of those who removed their masks posed for a photo on the steps of the Capitol Building, which was shared widely on Twitter. Rep Louie Gohmert was spotted coming out a meeting without wearing a mask, flouting the rules.

Mr Mast spoke about his experience on Fox News, recalling being approached by a Democrat congresswoman: “She was saying we should all be ashamed of ourselves and started yelling at us, and then told us all to get out of her face even though we weren’t really talking to her,” he told the news network, saying he was unable to identify her due to her wearing a mask.

He also shared on Twitter that he felt he had been unfairly treated by Ms Pelosi.

Ms Van Duyen said the $500 penalty was “worth it”.

Ms Miller-Meeks, a congresswoman and a medical doctor, has not made any statements, but tweeted her support for everyone to get vaccinated so they can “open up the economy”.

Ms Boebert took to her social media to complain about “virtue signalling” involved in the mask debate as opposed to the cited concern for worker’s welfare.