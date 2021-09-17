House Republican who voted to impeach Trump won't run again

The first of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol announced Thursday night he will not seek reelection next year.

U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio would have faced Max Miller in the 2022 primary. Trump has endorsed Miller, a former White House and campaign aide, as part of his bid to punish those who voted for his impeachment or blocked his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Gonzalez represents a district near Akron.

In a statement, Gonzalez, 36, cited his two young children for his decision to retire, while also noting “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.”

“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision,” he wrote.

The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May for voting in February to impeach Trump. Gonzalez, a former college and professional football player, has stood by his decision in favor of impeachment in the face of fierce pushback from his party’s conservative wing.