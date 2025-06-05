Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Supreme Court sides with Ohio woman who said she was passed over for not being gay in ‘reverse discrimination’ case

Case stems from a woman in Ohio who claimed she was being discriminated against for being straight

Ariana Baio
in New York
Thursday 05 June 2025 15:31 BST
Marlean Ames, an Ohio woman, claimed she was discriminated against for being heterosexual
Marlean Ames, an Ohio woman, claimed she was discriminated against for being heterosexual (REUTERS)

Individuals belonging to “majority groups” in some parts of the country may find it easier to bring cases of discrimination after the Supreme Court sided with a heterosexual woman in a case about employer discrimination.

In a unanimous ruling on Thursday, the justices lowered the bar for people in majority groups (typically considered white, heterosexual, cisgender, and male) to bring claims of discrimination by striking down a “background circumstances” rule implemented by some lower courts.

Under that rule, Marlean Ames, a straight woman from Ohio, was denied the ability to sue her employer for what she alleges was discrimination against her sexual orientation.

The justices agreed, saying the test is “not consistent with Title VII’s text or our case law construing the statute.”

Marlean Ames appealed to the Supreme Court after her lawsuit over discrimination was denied
Marlean Ames appealed to the Supreme Court after her lawsuit over discrimination was denied (REUTERS)

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

