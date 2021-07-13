Russian-based ransomware group ‘REvil’ disappears after hitting US businesses

A ransomware operation thought to be one of the largest of such groups based in Russia vanished on Tuesday, weeks after taking credit for a major cyberattack on the US meat industry.

The New York Times reported that dark web pages purporting to belong to the group known as “REvil” were offline, including areas that boasted of the group’s successful operations, while pages used by victims to communicate with hackers to re-obtain access to stolen data were also gone. A cause could be identified immediately.

The news comes just days after White House press secretary Jen Psaki made it clear during a news conference that the US would take action against the groups if Russia did not.

More to follow...