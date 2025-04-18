New RFK assassination files are released with 10,000 pages of investigative notes into 1968 killing
Latest record drop contains more than 10,000 pages related to investigations into the late senator’s assassination
The Trump administration released more than 10,000 pages of records related to the investigation into the 1968 assassination of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy on Friday.
Among the trove of documents released were the FBI’s witness and evidence reports from the night of the assassination, letters of remorse from ambassadors and world leaders to the Department of State, official correspondence about the shooter’s trial and more.
Kennedy, the brother of former president John F. Kennedy, was killed while serving as the Democratic Senator of New York and campaigning for president.
The assassination occurred just after midnight on June 5, 1968. Kennedy was departing from a ballroom inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when he was shot three times by 24-year-old Sirhan Sirhan.
The released records are part of President Donald Trump’s executive order declassifying and releasing documents related to events and investigations of public interest such as the assassinations of RFK, JFK, civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and more.
“Nearly 60 years after the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the American people will, for the first time, have the opportunity to review the federal government’s investigation thanks to @POTUS leadership and commitment to maximum transparency,” Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, wrote on X.
Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is the son of the late Kennedy.
This a breaking news story, more follows…
