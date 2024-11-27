Trump team plans to surround RFK Jr with anti-abortion figures to appease GOP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s transition team reportedly plans to surround Robert F Kennedy Jr with some anti-abortion figures to appease members of the GOP who are unconvinced by the prospective head of the Department of Health and Human Services and his stance on the divisive issue.

Concerns have been raised about RFK Jr – who previously said he opposed any government limits on abortion at the state or federal level – and his confirmation by the Republican majority Senate. Abortion is guaranteed to come up during the hearing.

Speaking to Fox News, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, a new member of Senate GOP leadership, said: “It’ll come up in the hearing 100 percent. There’s no question that this will be an issue. I will raise it if no one else does.”

His sentiments have been echoed by other senior GOP figures including former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN that assurances are already being made to anti-abortion leaders that other top healthcare positions in the looming Trump administration will be stacked with anti-abortion advocates.

open image in gallery Donald Trump shaked Robert F Kennedy Jr’s hand after the latter endorsed the now-president-elect at a rally in August. RFK Jr will be nominated to serve as Trump’s HHS secretary, Politico reports. ( Getty Images )

“I made clear to them that this needs to be tended to,” one anti-abortion leader, who spoke with the transition team over their concerns, told CNN.

“We have some serious policy and personnel concerns that have been proprietary to our community for 30 years. The expectation they’ve given me is they will have an assistant HHS secretary who more aligns with us.”

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said there was “no question” about the need for a pro-life HHS secretary, saying that the organization had concerns about the appointment of RFK Jr.

“I believe that no matter who is HHS secretary, baseline policies set by President Trump during his first term will be re-established,” she told CNN.

During his independent presidential bid, RFK Jr praised Roe v Wade, saying he was “for choice and medical freedom.” A statement posted on his website states: “Abortion is a tragedy but I don’t trust the government to make these decisions for Americans.

“I’m for choice and medical freedom. We need to trust mothers to make the best decisions. We also need to give full support to mothers who want to bring babies to term.”

RFK Jr has since walked back on the comments after blowback from anti-abortion advocates, including from inside his own campaign at the time.

However, his wavering on the issue prompted figures including Pence – who is staunchly anti-abortion – to call for GOP senators to reject his nomination.

“On behalf of tens of millions of pro-life Americans, I respectfully urge Senate Republicans to reject this nomination and give the American people a leader who will respect the sanctity of life as secretary of Health and Human Services,” Pence said in a statement following Trump’s selection of Kennedy for the HHS role, adding that the pick was “deeply concerning to millions of pro-life Americans.”

Graham, who lobbied Trump during his 2024 campaign to support a 15-week national abortion ban with exceptions, recently told The Dispatch: “I want to see what [RFK Jr] has to say about abortion. … That will matter a lot to me.”