Leading medical bodies sue RFK Jr and HHS over Covid vaccine rollback

A coalition of doctors’ groups and public health organizations has sued the US government over its decision to stop recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for most children and pregnant women. The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Public Health Association, and four other groups – along with an unnamed pregnant doctor who works in a hospital – filed the lawsuit in federal court in Boston.

US health officials, following infectious disease experts’ guidance, previously urged annual COVID-19 shots for all Americans aged six months and older. However, in late May, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he was removing COVID-19 shots from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women.

A number of health experts decried the move as confusing, accusing Mr Kennedy of disregarding the scientific review process that has been in place for decades. This process typically involves experts publicly reviewing current medical evidence and debating the pros and cons of policy changes.

The new lawsuit repeats those concerns, alleging Mr Kennedy and other political appointees at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have flouted federal procedures and systematically attempted to mislead the public.

Richard H. Hughes IV, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, stated: "This administration is an existential threat to vaccination in America, and those in charge are only just getting started. If left unchecked, Secretary Kennedy will accomplish his goal of ridding the United States of vaccines, which would unleash a wave of preventable harm on our nation’s children."

HHS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Also joining the suit are the American College of Physicians, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Massachusetts Public Health Association and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

