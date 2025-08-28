RFK Jr. uses Minneapolis church shooting to push his latest health initiative

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested without any evidence that antidepressant medication might have played a role in the shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Kennedy, who has long speculated that psychiatric drugs play a role in mass shootings, appeared on Fox and Friends on Thursday.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Kennedy about the fact that the shooter, Robin Westman, reportedly initially identified as “Robert” but later changed their name.

Kennedy responded by saying that the National Institutes of Health would do some of those types of studies before talking about Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), a type of antidepressant.

“We're launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some of the other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence,” Kennedy said.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shakes hands with US President Donald Trump. ( AFP via Getty Images )

No information has been released about whether Westman took SSRI drugs or any other type of antidepressant.

Westman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, opened fire at around 8:30 at the church next to Annunciation Catholic School during a mass to celebrate the beginning of the school year.

Two children were shot and killed in the church pews while 14 children and three parishioners were injured.

But despite the lack of evidence, Kennedy persisted.

“You know, many of them on there have black box, black box warnings that warn of suicidal ideation and homicidal ideation,” Kennedy said. “We can't exclude those as a culprit, and those are the kind of studies that we're doing.”

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who lives not too far from Annunciation Catholic School, loudly criticized Kennedy.

“I dare you to go to Annunciation School and tell our grieving community, in effect, guns don’t kill kids, antidepressants do,” she said on X. “Just shut up. Stop peddling bullshit. You should be fired.”

Smith continued by mentioning how America has a problem with the proliferation of guns.

“In America, we are ten times more likely to be shot in a school or playground than any other developed nation,” she said.

Smith has been open about her bouts with depression in the past. During Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, she mentioned how she took a new generation of SSRIs, which helped her.

“I think that everyone should have access to that care and I think everyone should have access to that care and your job as secretary is to expand that access to that care, and not to spread lies and misinformation,” Smith told Kennedy in January.

314 Action, a group focused on recruiting candidates with a background in science, also put out a statement criticizing Kennedy’s remarks.

“RFK Jr. has a sick and twisted view of the world. Instead of promoting mental health and addressing the chronic crisis of gun violence in this country, he’s doubling-down on disinformation. SSRIs and anti-depressants are safe and tested medications,” Executive Director Erik Polyak said in a statement. “They are prescribed all over the world, but America is the only country with a mass-shooting problem.”

Kennedy, who has no health care background but worked as an environmental lawyer, has long promoted pseudoscience such as the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism.

On Wednesday evening, HHS said that it had fired Centers for Disease Control Director Susan Monarez. But Monarez’s attorneys said she had not been fired. That triggered a series of resignations at the CDC, which is based in Atlanta.