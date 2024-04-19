Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s former environmental colleagues, along with several national organisations, have called for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Twelve environmental groups published an open letter on Friday calling for Americans to “reject” RFK Jr and “the toxic beliefs he promotes before it’s too late.” The list of co-signers includes the political arm of the Natural Resources Defense Council, where Mr Kennedy used to work as an environmental attorney.

The scathing letter, published just ahead of Earth Day, calls RFK Jr a “dangerous conspiracy theorist” and “science denier.”

“Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is not an environmentalist,” the letter reads. “He is a dangerous conspiracy theorist and science denier whose agenda would be a disaster for our communities and the planet.”

Robert F Kennedy, pictured at a campaign event on 13 April, is facing calls from national environmental groups to end his campaign ( AP )

The National Resources Defense Council Action Fund is also funding political advertisements in swing states against the nephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy.

“In nothing more than a vanity candidacy, RFK Jr. has chosen to play the role of election spoiler to the benefit of Donald Trump – the single worst environmental president our country has ever had,” one advertisement reads.

RFK Jr has also infamously advocated against vaccines, claiming that imposing vaccine passports were similar to the extermination policies of Nazi Germany in a January 2022 speech. He later apologised for these comments.

The letter comes a day after at least 15 members Mr Kennedy’s family officially endorsed President Joe Biden in what may be their biggest snub to the candidate yet.

Kerry Kennedy, sister to RFK Jr, said a vote for Mr Biden would be “a vote for our democracy and our decency”.

“In 2024, there are only two candidates with any chance of winning the presidency,” she said on Thursday. “We want to make crystal clear our feeling that the best way forward for America is to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to four more years.”

Earlier this year, RFK Jr had to apologise to his family after running a campaign advertisement during the Super Bowl that invoked the Kennedy’s political legacy.

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces – and my Mother’s,” Bobby Shriver, another nephew of the former president, wrote on X earlier this year. “She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA.”

The family’s formal endorsement of the president comes as polling between Mr Biden and Mr Trump tightens. Some Democrats have warned RFK Jr’s presence in the race could split the vote, making a second term for Mr Biden more difficult to secure.

More to come...