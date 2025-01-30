Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The second day of the tumultuous confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., became emotional on Thursday when New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan brought up how autism vaccine studies had impacted her family and decried claims that concerns over his nomination were driven by partisan intent.

“Like all of us, I take really seriously our obligation for advice and consent. And, I am concerned … about the need for science to help us move forward on critical, critical issues,” the Democrat said.

Hassan explained that she is the proud mother of a 36-year-old man with severe cerebral palsy.

open image in gallery New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as he appears before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Hassan became emotional when speaking to Kennedy about her son on Wednesday ( AP )

“And, a day does not go by when I don’t think about, ‘What did I do when I was pregnant with him that might have caused the hydrocephalus that has so impacted his life,” she told Kennedy, in tears.

Hassan has said that her son, Ben, needs round-the-clock care. He is a “funny and smart and engaging person,” but is unable to walk or speak.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, she opted to stay in the nation’s capital, rather than expose her son to the virus. Kennedy has called life-saving Covid vaccines into question, and spread unfounded theories about the virus.

“So, please do not suggest that anybody in this body of either political party doesn’t want to know what the cause of autism is,” Hassan said. “Do you know how many friends with children who have autism?”

The senator accused Kennedy of “re-litigating and churning settled science” so “we can’t go forward” and find out the cause.

“Mr. Kennedy, that first autism study rocked my world,” Hassan continued. “And, like every mother, I worried about whether, in fact, the vaccine had done something to my son.”

The study Kennedy has cited was retracted. Since then, many others have shown vaccination is not associated with autism spectrum disorder.

“Because sometimes science is wrong. We make progress, we build on the work, and we become more successful,” she added. “And, when you continue to sow doubt about settled science, it makes it impossible for us to move forward.”

Hassan did not give Kennedy time to respond to her statements before turning to the next topic.

Kennedy claimed in a 2023 interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters that “autism comes from vaccines,” more than a decade after the article was retracted.

open image in gallery Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies during his Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Kennedy was testifying for a second day ( Getty Images )

An estimated 5.4 million adults in the U.S. have autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The neurodevelopmental disability is caused by differences in the brain that affect communication and social interaction.

Hydrocephalus, which has been associated with autism, is a buildup of spinal fluid that puts pressure on the brain.

When asked Thursday if he would say “unequivocally and without qualification” that the measles and hepatitis B vaccines do not cause autism, Kennedy said he would “if the data is there.”

“If the data’s brought to you — and these studies that have been out there for quite some time and have been peer-reviewed — and it shows that these two vaccines are not associated with autism, will you ask, 'No, I need even more?'” asked Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy. “Or, will you say, ‘No, I see this, It’s stood the test of time and I unequivocally and without qualification say that this does not cause autism?”

"Not only will I do that, but I will apologize for any statements that misled people otherwise,” Kennedy said. “And, I just want to pledge to you that I will never stick on a point if somebody shows me data that says I’m wrong.”

On Wednesday, Kennedy said he was not anti-vaccine, despite a slew of contradictory past remarks.